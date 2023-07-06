Tesla enhances cash rewards to new buyers of Model 3, Model Y in China

Corrects typographical error in first paragraph

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - Tesla announced on Friday it is enhancing cash rewards to new buyers of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles based on recommendation from existing owners in China, according to a post on the U.S. electric vehicle giant's official Weibo account.

