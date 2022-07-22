Tesla Earnings -- the Bear and Bull Case

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares popped nearly 10% higher after a mixed Q2 earnings report on Wednesday evening. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.27 versus $1.81 expected. Revenue missed at $16.93 billion versus $17.1 billion expected. So why is Tesla stock soaring today? Please watch the video below for more information and details on where I believe the stock is headed next.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of July 21, 2022. The video was published on July 21, 2022.

Eric Cuka has positions in Bitcoin and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Nio Inc., and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.