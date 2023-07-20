Tesla Earnings Review: Are Falling Operating Margins Musk's Achilles Heel?

Tesla TSLA announced Q2 earnings results Wednesday, after the market closed, reporting better than expected sales and earnings figures. However, the stock is down -8% in trading Thursday morning nonetheless, as investors fixated on shrinking operating margins, which fell below 10%.

Record-breaking production, deliveries, and revenue, which neared $25 billion for the quarter, weren’t enough to excite investors, and for good reason. One of the big promises for Tesla’s long-term success is high margins, which would put it in a class above the typical auto manufacturer. Tesla bulls liken the EV maker to the new Apple, who boasts 25% net margins. But if TSLA can’t reach those high expectations the company may no longer deserve its exceptionally high earnings multiple.

Tesla’s stock performance over the last decade is nothing short of extraordinary, compounding at 42% annually over that period. And really, it was in the last five years that much of the outperformance can be attributed to. But, if margins can’t expand over the coming quarters, those returns are unlikely to resume.



Plenty of Good News

Tesla has long been mired in doubt, and its potential loudly dismissed by those who scrutinize Musk and his companies. Yet the stock has been one of the best performers in the whole market, ascending to one of the largest companies in the world.

Besides the compression in margins, the rest of the company information couldn’t appear more promising.

Thanks to Tesla’s ramp in new factories, in Q2 alone the EV manufacturer produced 480,000 cars, an 86% YoY increase. It also increased its supercharger stations by 33% in the last year and is on the path to being the standard for EV charging, opening another potentially massive business venue.

The company continues to invest heavily in research and development and is one of the leading companies in the integration of AI technology. Furthermore, the 4680 battery cell, Tesla’s proprietary battery technology, will be another major addition in its effort to vertically integrate, and increase production efficiency.

Earnings rocketed higher starting in 2020 and haven’t looked back. It was really at this moment where the bear’s thesis began to unravel, and Musk’s long-term plan became more evident.



Cybertruck and Compact Car?

Yes, it seems the Cybertruck is really coming. A reported 1.7 million people have preordered the truck, which is expected to begin selling to the public with the next 6 months.

Although exciting as the new vehicle’s introduction will be, it is only a small piece of Tesla’s grand vision. The most critical product coming from Tesla will be its compact car, which should eventually solidify its dominance of the industry.

The compact EV is slated to go on sale sometime in 2026 and will cost just $25,000. Musk hopes this vehicle will become the new Honda Civic and should expand Tesla’s appeal to more than just the US market, but also the developing economies of the world.

Bottom Line

Tesla is and will likely always be a conundrum, a stock that defies traditional models, and confounds investors. When Musk is supposed to be distracted by his new toy, Twitter, Tesla goes and posts record revenue and production volume. Massive sales growth is supposed to overwhelm production and ruin quality control, the Model 3 and Y show 100% YoY sales growth. Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match, we’ll have to wait and see how that one plays out.

