Tesla drops plan to recall some workers to California plant this week -Bloomberg News

Akanksha Rana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LINDSAY DEDARIO

Tesla Inc has called off having at least some employees return to its Fremont, California plant this week and plans to bring them back the day after a local shelter-in-place order is scheduled to lift, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

A paint department supervisor told employees in an email on Sunday that there was no need to come back to the factory this week, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2W1ouff)

Tesla did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

San Francisco Bay Area's stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire on May 3.

However, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said on Friday that it was likely the Bay Area's stay-at-home order will get extended beyond the current expiration date of May 3, according to the Los Angeles Times.

