News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Tesla doubles discounts on Model 3 cars in US inventory

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

May 31, 2023 — 08:21 pm EDT

Written by Hyunjoo Jin for Reuters ->

By Hyunjoo Jin

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O has doubled discounts on some already made new Model 3 electric cars and offered discounts on the Model Y and others in its U.S. inventory to entice buyers amid economic uncertainty, rising competition and the upcoming redesign of its mainstay model.

In California, a Model 3 variant in inventory was priced at $42,060, a discount of $2,680 to the price of newly ordered cars, according to its website. That is double the $1,300 discount on Model 3 cars offered less than two weeks ago.

Tesla also resumed discounts on some Model Ys of nearly $600 off each. Tesla offered steeper discounts of $6,330 and $5,000 on some higher-priced Model X and Model S vehicles, respectively.

Facing economic headwinds, mounting competition and rising production, Tesla this year has aggressively cut vehicle prices in many countries and is resorting to the traditional automakers' tactic of offering incentives to clear inventory, analysts said.

Tesla is preparing to launch a revamped version of its Model 3 in the United States this year and has started shipping some of its Model Ys with new hardware for its Autopilot partially automated driving system.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told shareholders this month that the company would try advertising for the first time, in a move seen by analysts to drum up demand. Musk also warned Tesla was , which he said will be difficult for the next 12 months.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.