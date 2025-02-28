News & Insights

Markets
TSLA

Tesla Dismisses Manager Over Criticism Of Musk's Controversial 'Nazi Joke'

February 28, 2025 — 02:29 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tesla terminated a seasoned engineer and manager after he publicly challenged CEO Elon Musk's contentious social media remark, which referenced Nazi leaders.

Jared Ottmann, an integral figure in Tesla's battery supply chain initiatives, voiced his disapproval in a January LinkedIn post, describing the comment as profoundly offensive.

Ottmann asserted that Musk's erratic behavior was well known within the company. He detailed his persistent efforts since 2022 to address his concerns with various internal bodies—ranging from management and human resources to legal compliance and investor relations. Although many colleagues expressed personal support, he lamented that Tesla's corporate leadership remained conspicuously silent.

Having dedicated six years to the firm and risen to a managerial role in battery thermal supplier industrialization, Ottmann's dismissal casts a stark light on the company's internal culture.

Critics contend that this action sends a clear message: dissent regarding Musk's provocative digital persona could result in severe professional consequences.

As Tesla navigates the fallout from Musk's provocative online conduct, the incident raises pressing questions about the company's commitment to fostering open dialogue and intellectual freedom.

The termination of a respected manager underscores the ongoing tension between nurturing innovation and maintaining an environment that tolerates critical feedback—an equilibrium that is increasingly in jeopardy under Musk's leadership.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.