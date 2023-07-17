News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Tesla directors settle lawsuit over compensation for $735 mln

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

July 17, 2023 — 01:15 pm EDT

Written by Tom Hals for Reuters ->

By Tom Hals

WILMINGTON, Delaware, July 17 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's <TSLA.O> directors agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit challenging their compensation by returning to the company the value of 3.1 million stock options, worth $735 million, according to a Monday filing in a Delaware court.

The settlement resolves a 2020 lawsuit by a retirement fund which holds Tesla stock and challenged stock options that were granted to Tesla directors starting in June 2017.

The settlement does not impact the $56-billion compensation package of Elon Musk, which is being challenged by shareholders in a separate lawsuit that went to trial last year. A ruling is expected soon in the Musk case.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((thomas.hals@thomsonreuters.com; +1 610 544 2712; Reuters Messaging: thomas.hals.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.