Tesla developing data platform for car owners in China

Adds background on car security features, China draft rules

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O said it was developing a data platform for car owners in China to access data generated by their vehicles.

Tesla is making electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles at its Shanghai factory. It aims to launch the data platform this year, it said in a statement.

Automakers have been equipping more vehicles with cameras and sensors to capture images of a car's surroundings. Control of use, sending and storage of these images is a fast-emerging challenge for the industry and regulators worldwide.

China published draft rules to ensure the security of data generated by smart cars. Data collected from Tesla electric cars in China is stored in the country, a company executive said last month.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Rashmi Aich)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.