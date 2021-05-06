Tesla developing a data platform for car owners in China

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O said it is developing a data platform for car owners in China to access data generated by their vehicles.

Tesla is making electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles at its Shanghai factory. It aims to launch the data platform this year, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.