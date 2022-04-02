Markets
Tesla Delivers 310,048 Vehicles In Q1, Up 68%

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said Saturday that it delivered 310,048 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of about 68 percent from last year's 184,800 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns. It delivered 295,324 units of its Model 3 and Model Y, along with 14,724 units of its Model S and Model X.

The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle company produced 305,407 vehicles in the first quarter compared to 180,338 vehicles in the previous year.

Tesla noted that it will post its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after market close on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

