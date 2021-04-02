Tesla Delivers 184,800 Vehicles In Q1

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said it delivered 184,800 vehicles in the first quarter. The carmaker delivered 182,780 units of its Model 3 and Model Y, along with 2,020 units of its Model S and Model X.

The company produced 180,338 vehicles in the first quarter.

The company said it encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and is quickly progressing to full production capacity.

According to the company, the new Model S and Model X have also been exceptionally well received, with the new equipment installed and tested in the first-quarter and the company is in the early stages of ramping production.

