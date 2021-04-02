Markets
TSLA

Tesla Delivers 184,800 Vehicles In Q1

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said it delivered 184,800 vehicles in the first quarter. The carmaker delivered 182,780 units of its Model 3 and Model Y, along with 2,020 units of its Model S and Model X.

The company produced 180,338 vehicles in the first quarter.

The company said it encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and is quickly progressing to full production capacity.

According to the company, the new Model S and Model X have also been exceptionally well received, with the new equipment installed and tested in the first-quarter and the company is in the early stages of ramping production.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular