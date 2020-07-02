Tesla Deliveries About 90,650 Vehicles In Q2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) announced Thursday that it delivered about 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter of 2020, while producing more than 82,000 vehicles.

The deliveries include 80,050 Model 3 sedans and Model Y cross-over SUVs as well as 10,600 Model S and X vehicles.

The carmaker said it produced 75,946 Model 3 sedans and Model Y cross-over SUVs as well as 6,326 Model S and X vehicles.

The company said it has successfully ramped production back to prior levels, despite the main factory in Fremont being shut down for much of the quarter.

