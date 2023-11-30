Tesla Cybertruck Price Starts At $60,990; Musk Hands Over The First Trucks To Customers

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Thursday revealed the price and specs of the company's new Cybertruck pickup. Musk also handed over several newly produced Cybertrucks to customers at the event in Austin.

Cybertruck's base model rear-wheel drive version has been priced at $60,990, while "Cyberbeast" version is priced at $99,990, with deliveries for both of these versions starting next year. Tesla also plans to sell an all-wheel drive version of the Cybertruck for $79,900 starting in 2025, per the company website.

The base model rear-wheel drive Cybertruck is expected to have a 250-mile range battery and accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 6.5 seconds. The all-wheel drive Cybertruck is expected to have a range of 340 miles and go 0 to 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds with a top speed of 112 miles per hour. The Cyberbeast would have the fastest acceleration and a range of 320 miles, estimated, with a top speed of 130 miles per hour.

Musk said the Cybertruck's hard steel body was bulletproof, and that its windows were "rock proof." He said it could tow over 11,000 pounds.

"Tougher than bullets. Tow pretty much anything. Faster than a 911 while towing a 911," Musk says.

Cybertruck can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds, and features a "super-tough" composite bed that is six feet long and four feet wide.

"This is really going to change the look of the roads. Finally the future will look like the future," Musk says.

Cybertruck was first unveiled in November 2019. Pilot production of the electric vehicle began in July 2023. The Cybertruck is Tesla's first new passenger vehicle since the Model Y launched in early 2020.

