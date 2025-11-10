Tesla Cybertruck Head Siddhant Awasthi Steps Down After Eight Years

(RTTNews) - One of the key figures behind the Cybertruck is leaving Tesla. After eight years, Siddhant Awasthi, who assisted in managing the Model 3 and Cybertruck programs, announced his departure on LinkedIn.

He described the choice as challenging but did not specify his next course of action. As an intern at Tesla, Awasthi worked on developing new electronics systems, launching Giga Shanghai, increasing Model 3 production, and assisting with the delivery of the Cybertruck.

His departure coincides with a difficult moment for Tesla. Over 63,000 Cybertrucks in the US were recalled by the company last month due to excessively bright front lights that could have distracted other drivers. Because a long exterior trim panel could come loose while driving, authorities recalled more than 46,000 Cybertrucks in March.

Tesla's financial performance is also a problem. The business reported its fourth consecutive decline in profit in October.

Despite an increase in revenue, third-quarter earnings dropped 37 percent to $1.4 billion as consumers scrambled to take advantage of a $7,500 federal EV tax credit before it ended on October 1.

However, after shareholders approved a plan that could give CEO Elon Musk up to $1 trillion in stock if he meets long-term performance goals, Tesla's stock increased on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.