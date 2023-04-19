Tesla cuts US prices ahead of earnings report

April 18 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O late on Tuesday further slashed the U.S. prices of some of its Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles, according to its website.

The prices of both the Model Y Long Range and Performance vehicles were cut by $3000. The cost of a Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive will be cut to $39,990 from $41,990.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Abinaya.V@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.