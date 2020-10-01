Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 vehicles by 8%

BEIJING, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O cut on Thursday the starting price for its China-made Model 3 vehicles by around 8% to 249,900 yuan ($36,805.21) after receiving Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles, according to its China website.

The starting price for Model 3 electric sedans made from its Shanghai factory was earlier 271,550 yuan after receiving subsidies.

($1 = 6.7898 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692117;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.