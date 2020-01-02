Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 vehicles

SHANGHAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O on Friday cut the starting price for its China-made Model 3 vehicles to 299,050 yuan ($42,910.85) after receiving Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles, according to its China website.

The reduction from its earlier price of 355,800 yuan comes days before it rolls out cars made from its $2 billion factory in Shanghai on January 7.

($1 = 6.9691 Chinese yuan renminbi)

