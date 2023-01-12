US Markets
TSLA

Tesla cuts prices on electric vehicles for U.S. market

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

January 12, 2023 — 11:54 pm EST

Written by Kevin Krolicki for Reuters ->

Adds cuts in other markets

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.Ohas slashed prices on its top-selling electric vehicles for the U.S. market, the automaker's website showed.

The price cuts, announced late Thursday in U.S. time on the Model 3 and Model Y, ranged between 6% and 20% compared with the prices that held before the discount, according to a Reuters calculation.

That is before accounting for a $7,500 federal tax credit that took effect for many electric vehicle models as of the start of January.

Tesla had also cut prices in China and other Asian markets last week. Along with a previous price cuts announced in October and recent incentives, the China price for a Model 3 or Model Y was down 13% to 24% from September after the recent move, Reuters calculations showed.

Tesla has also cut prices in South Korea, Japan, Australia and Singapore.

Tesla's main market is the United States, and its second largest market is China.

(Reporting By Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Neil Fullick)

((kevin.krolicki@thomsonreuters.com; +813 6441 1800; Reuters Messaging: kevin.krolicki.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.