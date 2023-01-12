US Markets
TSLA

Tesla cuts prices on electric vehicles for U.S. market

Credit: REUTERS/VICTORIA KLESTY

January 12, 2023 — 11:33 pm EST

Written by Kevin Krolicki for Reuters ->

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O cut the prices on its top-selling electric vehicles for the U.S. market on Friday, the automaker's website showed.

The price cuts on the Model 3 and Model Y ranged between 6% and 20% on the prices that held before the discount, according to a Reuters calculation.

(Reporting By Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((kevin.krolicki@thomsonreuters.com; +813 6441 1800; Reuters Messaging: kevin.krolicki.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.