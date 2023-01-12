Tesla cuts prices on electric vehicles for U.S. market

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O cut the prices on its top-selling electric vehicles for the U.S. market on Friday, the automaker's website showed.

The price cuts on the Model 3 and Model Y ranged between 6% and 20% on the prices that held before the discount, according to a Reuters calculation.

(Reporting By Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

