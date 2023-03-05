US Markets
Tesla cuts prices of Model S and Model X variants in US- website

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

March 05, 2023 — 11:11 pm EST

Written by Mrinmay Dey and Shubham Kalia for Reuters ->

Corrects headline to say Model S and not Model Y

March 5 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O has cut prices of its Model S and Model X vehicles in the U.S., its website showed, days after its chief executive Elon Musk said that the recent price cuts of its other models had stoked demand.

Prices of Tesla's Model S cars were cut by $5,000. The basic version of Model S would now cost $89,990 from $94,990 before, while its performance variant would cost $109,990 from $114,990 earlier.

Prices of both the performance and basic variants of Model X cars were cut by $10,000, the electric vehicle maker's website showed.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey and Shubham Kalia; Editing by Kim Coghill in Bengaluru)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

