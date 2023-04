April 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O has slashed prices of its electric vehicles in the United States, its website showed on Thursday, doubling down on a discount drive against the backdrop of a weakening economy.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

