US Markets
TSLA

Tesla cuts prices in China for Model 3, Model Y by up to 13.5%

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

January 05, 2023 — 09:08 pm EST

Written by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

Adds details of cuts, context

SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O cut prices for all versions of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China by up to 13.5%, according to its Chinese website on Friday, after its December deliveries of China-made cars fell to the lowest point in five months.

The U.S. automaker reduced the prices for the models by 6% to 13.5%, according to Reuters calculations based on the prices shown on the website.

The starting price for Model 3 was cut to 229,900 yuan ($33,427.84) from 265,900 yuan, and for Model Y was lowered to 259,900 yuan from 288,900 yuan, the website showed.

The move followed a price reduction in October when Tesla cut the prices for those models by up to 9%. The company has been offering incentives as much as 10,000 yuan to Chinese buyers since September.

China’s decision to end a more than decade-long subsidy for electric vehicle purchases has also forced automakers, including Tesla, to deepen discounts to maintain sales as demand eases in the world's largest market.

Tesla delivered 55,796 China-made electric vehicles in December, marking a 44% drop from November and 21% fewer than a year ago, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on Thursday, as it reduced output and cut prices to deal with rising inventories.

($1 = 6.8775 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.