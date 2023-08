BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O has cut prices for its Model S and Model X in China, it said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.