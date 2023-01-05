US Markets
Tesla cuts prices for Model 3, Model Y in China

Credit: REUTERS/VICTORIA KLESTY

January 05, 2023 — 08:36 pm EST

Written by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O cut prices for all versions of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China, according to its Chinese website on Friday.

The U.S. automaker reduced its starting price for Model 3 to 229,900 yuan ($33,427.84) from 265,900 yuan, and lowered it for Model Y to 259,900 yuan from 288,900 yuan, the website showed.

($1 = 6.8775 Chinese yuan)

