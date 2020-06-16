Tesla Cuts Price Of Its Model S Long Range Plus

(RTTNews) - Tesla said it has cut the price of the Model S Long Range Plus by $5,000 and claimed that the North American model of its flagship electric sedan now has an official EPA-rated range of 402 miles.

"Tesla Model S now first ever electric vehicle to receive EPA-range rating above 400 miles!," Telsa Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Twitter.

The EPA-rated range of the Model S Long Range was earlier 391 miles. However, Musk had claimed during Tesla's first-quarter earnings call in late April that the rating was due to a mistake by the Environmental Protection Agency and the electric sedan already had a range of over 400 miles.

At that time, Musk said the vehicle would be re-tested as soon as the EPA reopened for testing.

In a blog post Monday, Tesla noted that the improved range of the Model S Long Range Plus represents a nearly 20 percent increase when compared to a 2019 Model S 100D with the same battery pack design.

The luxury electric car maker said it achieved the improvement in range through changes in the vehicle's core hardware and system architecture.

These changes were implemented earlier this year when Tesla first started manufacturing the Model S Long Range Plus at its factory in Fremont, California. All Model S Long Range Plus vehicles will receive the new 402-mile rating, Tesla said.

Tesla said it was able to reduce the mass of the vehicle through the standardization of its in-house seat manufacturing and by using lighter weight materials in the battery pack and drive units. In addition, the introduction of new 8.5 inch-wide aero wheels helped to reduce aerodynamic drag.

The automaker added that it replaced the mechanical oil pump in the rear AC-induction drive unit with an electric oil pump and made improvements to the gearbox in the front permanent magnet synchronous reluctance motors.

Further, Tesla introduced a drive feature called "HOLD" which combines the motor's regenerative braking with physical brakes to bring the vehicle to a halt. The "hold" feature maximizes regenerative braking and sends more energy back to the battery pack.

The Model S has a starting price of $74,990, down from $79,990 previously, after Tesla announced a price reduction in May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.