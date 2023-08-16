News & Insights

Tesla cuts Model S and X prices by over 6% in China

August 16, 2023 — 02:03 am EDT

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O has cut prices for its existing inventories of its premium Model S and Model X cars in China by as much as 6.9%, it said on Wednesday.

A post from the carmaker on social media platform Weibo showed the price of the Model S cut 6.7% to 754,900 yuan ($103,477.58) from 808,900 yuan earlier.

The Model X now starts from 836,900 yuan, down 6.9% from 898,900 yuan earlier.

Tesla on Monday said it cut prices in China for its Model Y's long-range and performance versions starting on Aug. 14, which triggered concerns around its profit margins.

The moves come after sales of Tesla's China-made vehicles fell 31% in July from June, their first month-on-month decline since December, as the automaker idled some production to prepare for a revamped Model 3 launch.

In contrast, China's BYD (002594.SZ) increased sales from June.

($1 = 7.2953 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Varun H K)

