Tesla cuts Dec Model Y output at Shanghai plant by over 20% versus Nov- sources

December 05, 2022 — 01:44 am EST

Written by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O has cut December output of the Model Y at its Shanghai plant by more than 20% compared to November in its latest production plan, said two people with knowledge of the matter.

Reuters was not able to immediately ascertain the reason for the December output reduction.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

