Tesla Crushes Q2 Deliveries & Energy Storage Forecasts: What's Next?

Electric vehicle (EV) and tech giant Tesla TSLA has reported strong second-quarter 2026 vehicle deliveries. It delivered 480,126 vehicles (comprising 467,762 units of Model 3/Y and 12,364 Other models), comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 402,456 units. Deliveries increased 34% sequentially and 25% on a year-over-year basis.

This marks Tesla's strongest quarter for EV sales since the third quarter of 2025. Back then, sales got a similar lift when U.S. buyers rushed to purchase before federal EV tax credits expired, prompting Tesla and other automakers to see a temporary surge in demand.

After witnessing a year-over-year fall in annual deliveries in 2024 and 2025, demand for Tesla vehicles seems to be stabilizing, as deliveries improved in both the first and second quarters.

Tesla Overseas Vehicle Delivery Strength

Second-quarter deliveries were largely driven by high gas prices amid the Middle East conflict, which likely pushed consumers toward EVs. Demand trends have strengthened across key international markets. Although Tesla doesn’t break down sales by region, Europe was a key catalyst, where sales momentum has been robust in recent months. France reported its best May on record, with registrations soaring more than 655%. Strong gains were also seen in Norway, Spain, Denmark, Portugal and Sweden.

In China, where Tesla commands a huge presence, deliveries rebounded strongly in May. Per the data from the China Passenger Car Association, as cited in Teslarati, Tesla sold 47,281 vehicles at retail in China last month, representing a 22.5% increase from the same month last year. The figure also marked a sharp 82.2% jump from April. With that, the company snapped a two-month run of year-over-year sales declines while also maintaining robust export volumes from its Shanghai manufacturing facility. Despite softer U.S. demand, robust international performance helped offset the weakness.

Competitive Check: Lucid & Rivian Q2 Deliveries

Rivian Automotive RIVN and Lucid Group LCID also reported second-quarter deliveries yesterday, with contrasting results. Rivian delivered 12,194 vehicles, topping estimates and its own prior guidance, driven by strong demand for its R1 lineup and electric delivery van. The company raised its full-year 2026 delivery outlook to 65,000-70,000 units. Lucid, meanwhile, fell short of expectations, delivering just 3,953 vehicles. The miss came amid new CEO Silvio Napoli’s, who took over in June, restructuring of Lucid's leadership team in an effort to simplify operations and streamline reporting lines.

TSLA Q2 Energy Deployments Top Mark

Tesla deployed 13.5 GWh of energy storage in the second quarter,reflecting an uptick of 53% and 40% on a sequential and year-over-year basis, respectively. The number also came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11.8 GWh. The outperformance was driven by robust demand for Megapack and Powerwall. To support rising demand, the company is expanding production capacity through a new Megapack factory near Houston and plans to launch its next-generation Megapack 3 system later this year.

All Eyes on Tesla's Q2 Earnings Release on July 22

The focus now shifts to Tesla's second-quarter earnings report, where delivery strength will need to translate into financial performance. A key metric for investors will be auto sales margins, which have started to improve. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for automotive margins for the second quarter is pegged at 20.5%. That implies an improvement of 330 basis points from the year-ago period.

Beyond the core numbers, industry watchers and investors will closely watch for updates on Optimus humanoid robot program and progress on full self-driving technology. Commentary on these fronts will be key as Tesla has repositioned itself as a multi-layered tech company. Its narrative and valuation are now heavily centered around artificial intelligence, robotaxis and humanoid robots like Optimus.

Tesla’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Tesla has underperformed the industry year to date.

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From a valuation perspective, Tesla appears significantly overvalued.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tesla’s EPS has been revised over the past 90 days.

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TSLA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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