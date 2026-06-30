Tesla Crashes Into California Café, Killing 79-Year-Old Pedestrian

(RTTNews) - A tragic accident occurred on Monday afternoon in Simi Valley, California, where a 79-year-old woman lost her life after a Tesla car crashed into the outdoor seating area of an Urbane Cafe located at a Target shopping center.

This incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tierra Rejada Road and Madera Road, when the white Tesla veered off the road while navigating through the parking lot.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, the 64-year-old driver was making a right turn when she lost control of the vehicle. The Tesla mounted a curb, hit the woman as she walked on the sidewalk by the restaurant, and then barreled into the café's outdoor dining area, causing damage to tables, chairs, planters, and glass before finally stopping.

Authorities reported that the victim, who lived in Agoura Hills, was trapped under the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a Thousand Oaks resident, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Los Robles Hospital for treatment. One of the younger passengers in the car also had minor injuries and was hospitalized, while the other children were released to family members.

Investigators noted that, at this time, there's no evidence suggesting that drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash, and it does not appear to have been deliberate.

Authorities are looking into whether speed, driver error, or a potential mechanical failure might have contributed to the accident. The investigation is still underway, and police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to reach out.

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