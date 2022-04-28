Tesla Could See 50% Revenue Growth in Next Few Years

The recent first-quarter earnings report announced by Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was impressive. In this video clip from "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on April 21, Fool.com contributors Nick Rossolillo and Travis Hoium discuss some of the company's revenue drivers and think they could bring about 50% growth over the next couple of years.

Nick Rossolillo: So, back to the skepticism about Tesla on the product front, 50% growth in deliveries, it's probably a far-fetched number, but Travis I was wondering if you know, what is the global delivery when you include things outside of just cars and trucks? That we drive on an everyday basis if you expand it to other types of vehicles?

Travis Hoium: Semis and commercial vehicles?

Rossolillo: Commercial vehicles as well and then also more utilitarian vehicles like maybe used at work, forklifts, that type of thing.

Hoium: You've got to go over a hundred million.

Rossolillo: I think that's worth noting. Tesla Semi has been in development for a number of years but at some point, you have to think that this is going to be launched in full-fledged production and delivered to customers. They also have another product that they have yet to reveal, but they continue to say there's this future product out there that they haven't announced yet. Who knows what that is?

So, maybe the deliveries, 50% growth on vehicle deliveries is a little far-fetched but maybe if we refocus our lens on 50% revenue growth when you factor for vehicles both present and future models. The energy business, which is growing very quickly, and I think they do have a very large advantage on the software front even though maybe the battery packs that they're plugging into the energy grid are not going to be all that special, they're doing some interesting things on the software side.

Then they also have the self-driving business and the component that I think is maybe misunderstood is the fact that they're building that data center, kind of almost emulating maybe excuse me, NVIDIA's model with the NVIDIA drive platform and helping with the training of self-driving vehicles. So, there's another potential product.

They talk about software becoming a larger percentage of their sales going forward. I think maybe deliveries is a little far-fetched, 50% growth, but revenue over the next few years, at least 50% growth, I don't think becomes all that ludicrous a number to consider.

Nicholas Rossolillo owns Tesla. Travis Hoium has the following options: long March 2023 $250 puts on Tesla. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.