Tesla Could Rally 50% After Musk Names Twitter CEO

Analysts downgraded Tesla's (TSLA) stock last week following its decision to cut vehicle prices, arguing that the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s profits will suffer as a result. But investors may take solace on one soon-to-be-expected catalyst: CEO Elon Musks’s appointment of Twitter’s new boss - an event that could trigger a ‘relief rally’ of significant scale, analyst Dan Ives said, adding he hopes the announcement will come before the firm reports its 2022 financial results on January 25.

“Twitter has been a missile on Tesla’s stock so it’s very important that he names a new CEO as soon as possible,” said Ives, without guessing how much shares, which have plunged 64% in the past year, will bounce after the appointment, which other analysts also see as imminent.

Musk’s controversial Twitter purchase robbed $40 to $60 off Tesla’s per-share value, Ives told the TDAmeritrade network last week. Based on Friday’s $122 closing price, a potential bounce of that magnitude would bolster the stock by roughly 30% to 50%.

Ed Moya, senior analyst at forex researcher Oanda, agreed Twitter’s change of guard will significantly prop up Tesla. But falling demand for its cars and the specter of lower profits after steep price cuts on its Model Y and Model 3 sedans, will create fresh headwinds.

“Can Tesla rally 50% this year? Sure it can,” Moya said. “But right now there is some concern Tesla is not having the same type of robust interest from retail and institutional investors. There are also demand concerns given the global slowdown and there are too many shares and too many shorts.”

Ives said the discounts, which will bring sticker reductions of 6% to 20% in the U.S. and Europe, will widen Tesla’s market share, partially offsetting any margin losses.

“We believe altogether these price cuts could spur demand/deliveries by 12%-15% globally in 2023 and shows Tesla and Musk are going on the 'offensive' to spur demand in a softening backdrop,” Ives said in a note. "Tesla is not going to play nice in the sandbox with an EV price war underway."

Mach-E biggest rival

Garret Nelson, who covers Tesla for brokerage CFRA, agreed lower prices will drive up demand for Tesla vehicles which have traditionally been too pricey for lower income consumers. In the U.S. specifically, Washington’s recent roll out of a $7,500 EV credit will make the Model Y and Model 3 even cheaper (up to 28% for Model Y) and more competitive than the Ford Mustang Mach-E model, it’s top rival which does not qualify for the credits, according to Nelson. But the price-cut benefits won’t last long if Tesla does not debut a new model soon.

“The biggest issue is Tesla has not launched a new model since March 2020,” Nelson said. “They need to launch the Cybertruck, which has a 1.5-million unit backlog asap," to spruce up interest in the brand.

Nelson noted Musk is getting close to naming a Twitter CEO. “Elon is searching right now,” he said. “There were certain things to take care of after the acquisition and he had to get it to the point where he could take a step back to assume a chairman role; he is at that point now.”

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's (META) former COO has been widely touted as Musk’s replacement while some reports have also mentioned technology investor and PayPal co-founder David Sacks as a top candidate. Others have gone as far as speculating Jared Kushner, former president Donald Trump’s advisor and husband to daughter Ivanka, could be in the running.

Nelson said the search could surprise the market as the candidate may come from outside the industry.

“It’s very difficult to say [who would be CEO] but it could be someone Jack Dorsey (Twitter’s former CEO and co-founder) knows. Jack and Elon are close. Jack could be using his contacts to find someone that’s not a social media exec. Given the issues Musk has raised with social media firms, such as censorship issues and manipulation of search results, he is not going to name someone from a company that took such actions in the past.”

Not in a rush

Noah Hamman, CEO of Tesla investor AdvisorShares, countered a Twitter appointment may not come as quick as hoped, adding that Twitter’s acquisition will bring long-term value to the firm.

“This whole Twitter issue is short-term noise,” Hamman said. “Longer term, he [Musk] has the best advertising platform on the planet and that is a good thing when you have cars and solar panels to sell. Also, who are we to judge when he has to name the new CEO? He is 100 times smarter than most of us. There is a list of cost cutting and systems fixing he needs to do before stepping away from Twitter and I don’t think he is going to do that until he puts it in the right path.”

