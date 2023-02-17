US Markets
Tesla considering bid for Sigma Lithium - Bloomberg News

February 17, 2023 — 05:10 pm EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O has been weighing a takeover of battery metals miner Sigma Lithium Corp SGML.V, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Tesla and Sigma Lithium did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

