Tesla considering bid for Sigma Lithium - Bloomberg News

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O has been weighing a takeover of battery metals miner Sigma Lithium Corp SGML.V, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Tesla and Sigma Lithium did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.