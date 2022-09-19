US Markets
TSLA

Tesla completes production capacity expansion at Shanghai plant - Shanghai govt

Contributors
Zhang Yan Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

Tesla completed a project to expand production capacity at its Shanghai plant on Monday, according to a statement on a Shanghai government platform for companies' environmental information disclosures.

SHANGHAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O completed a project to expand production capacity at its Shanghai plant on Monday, according to a statement on a Shanghai government platform for companies' environmental information disclosures.

Tesla will test the production lines for the upgrade during From Sept. 19 to Nov. 30, the statement added.

Reuters previously reported Tesla had been ramping up its output to reach a target of producing around 22,000 units of Model 3 and Model Y cars per week at the Shanghai plant.

($1 = 7.0169 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular