Tesla Competitor NIO Soars on Cash Infusion

The American Depositary Receipts of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO are soaring, up 17.2% in midday trading Monday. The Chinese EV pioneer announced a deal for more cash from the local government in Hefei, where it operates.

“Under the framework agreement, Hefei government expects to provide resources and funding support for the long-term growth of NIO in Hefei,” reads the company’s news release.

NIO (ticker: NIO) could use some more cash. The company has about $250 million in cash on its balance sheet as of September 2019, the last update available. NIO, however, is burning through about $400 million each quarter.

It’s difficult to pin down the precise quarterly cash burn figure. There is limited cash flow detail provided in NIO’s quarterly updates. It’s a Chinese company and doesn’t file financial results on the typical form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NIO, recently, is funding its operations with debt. The company has swung from a net cash position of about $1 billion at the end of 2017 to having net debt of about $1.3 billion at the end of the third quarter 2019.

Burning cash isn’t a good thing, but losses and negative cash flow aren’t a surprise for investors. NIO is a still a relatively small automotive producer. The company delivered about 20,000 of its ES6 and ES8 electric vehicles in 2019. Tesla (TSLA), another electric vehicle maker, in comparison, delivered about 370,000 vehicles in 2019. Tesla has also generated positive free cash flow in five of its last six reported quarters.

NIO ADRs are down more than 55% over the past year, trailing far behind comparable gains of the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Tesla. But shares have rallied recently, in part, on news of more funding. Shares are up almost 90% over the past three months.

Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu upgraded shares to the equivalent of Hold from Sell. He raised his price target for the stock to $4, still below where NIO ADRs are currently trading. New funding is likely part of the upgrade, but Zhu wasn’t immediately available for comment.

ADRs are one method U.S. investors use to invest in foreign securities. NIO ADRs closely follow the underlying stock and trade on U.S. stock exchanges.

