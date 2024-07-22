News & Insights

Tesla To Commence Optimus Humanoid Robots Production Next Year

July 22, 2024 — 02:52 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has recently announced a delay in the production of the company's humanoid robot, Optimus.

"Tesla will have genuinely useful humanoid robots in low production for Tesla internal use next year and, hopefully, high production for other companies in 2026," Elon Musk stated in a post on X/Twitter.

Earlier, the billionaire had claimed that the robot will be able to do tasks in the factory by the year end, and could be available for external sale by the end of 2025.

The first generation of Tesla's robot, named Bumblebee, was introduced in September 2022. Later, a video of a second-generation prototype folding a T-shirt was shared by the automaker, hinting a progress in the practical applications of the robot.

In 2019, Musk predicted that autonomous "robotaxis" will be rolled out by 2020. However, the executive, last week, indicated a delay in the launch of robotaxi due to "an important design change" to the vehicle's front.

Besides Tesla, companies like Honda (HMC), Apptronik, and Hyundai's (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) Boston Dynamics are also working on similar robot technology.

