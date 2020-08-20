Tesla Closes Above $2,000 a Share for the First Time Ever

Shares of electric car maker Tesla TSLA rallied on Thursday, closing up almost 6.56% to $2,001.83 per share.

Investor optimism has been fueling the stock since Tesla announced a 5-for-1 stock split last week. Each shareholder of record as of August 21 will get a dividend of four additional shares of common stock for each then-held stock.

TSLA snapped a five-day win streak on Wednesday, but still gained 37% during that period. Shares are up more than 378% year-to-date, and have gained 782.5% in the past 12 months.

