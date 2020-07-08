Tesla China sold 14,954 Model 3 vehicles in June, up 35% on the month

BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O sold 14,954 Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles in China in June, up 35% month-on-month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Tesla sold 11,095 vehicles in May, up from around 3,635 units in April, CPCA data showed. CPCA uses a different counting method than Tesla's deliveries.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens)

