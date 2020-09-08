US Markets
Tesla China sold 11,800 Model 3 vehicles in August - CPCA

Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 11,800 Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles in China in August, up from 11,000 units in July, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

CPCA uses a different counting method than Tesla's official deliveries. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by David Evans)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

