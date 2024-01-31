Tesla China offers cash discounts for some Model Y types

Adds Model Y upgrade in paragraph 2

BEIJING, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tesla China is offering 8,000 yuan ($1,114) of cash discounts from Thursday for some types of Model Y vehicles, it said on its official social media account.

Tesla has also upgraded the Model Y in China with Hardware 4.0, its latest generation of hardware capable of powering its Full Self-Driving advanced autonomous driving function.

($1 = 7.1794 Chinese yuan)

