Tesla China extends delivery time for Model Y Long Range to 6-8 weeks

BEIJING, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Tesla China has extended delivery time for its Model Y Long Range to between six and eight weeks, according to its website on Monday.

The delivery time for Model Y's two other versions - rear wheel drive and performance - remains unchanged at between two and six weeks in China.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Judy Hua and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

