Tesla chief Musk invites union UAW to hold vote at California factory

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Thursday said he is inviting labor union United Auto Workers (UAW) to hold a vote at the electric-car maker's California factory.

Musk said in a tweet that the real challenge was the negative unemployment in Bay Area, and not compensating people well would make people leave as they have many offers.

"I'd like hereby to invite UAW to hold a union vote at their convenience. Tesla will do nothing to stop them," he said.

