Tesla charging technology put on fast track to become US industry standard

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

June 27, 2023 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by Hyunjoo Jin for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - Tesla's TSLA.O electric-vehicle charging technology is being put on a fast track to become a U.S. standard, the automotive industry group of engineers that reviews standards said on Tuesday.

Tesla's NACS standard has been gathering momentum for weeks. General Motors GM.N and Ford F.N have said they would embrace Tesla's NACS, shunning earlier efforts by the Biden administration to make the Combined Charging System (CCS) the dominant charging standard in the United States.

On Tuesday the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) said it would start an expedited process to review NACS as a potential public standard.

"The new SAE NACS connector standard will be developed on an expedited timeframe and is one of several key initiatives to strengthen the North American EV charging infrastructure," the engineers group said in a statement.

FACTBOX-Makers of EVs, chargers adopt Tesla's charging standard

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco Writing by Peter Henderson Editing by Matthew Lewis)

