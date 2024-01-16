Tesla Charging Nightmare In Chicago: 'Car Graveyards' Reportedly Emerge Amid Extreme Arctic Chill

Chicago’s relentless arctic weather is taking its toll on electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) supercharging stations morphing into “car graveyards.”

What Happened: On Tuesday, Fox 32 Chicago reported that many EV owners, particularly those of Tesla, are facing significant difficulties charging their vehicles at public stations.

The problem is most noticeable at the Oak Brook supercharging station, where Tesla owners are spending hours trying to recharge their vehicles without success.

Tyler Beard, a Tesla owner, had to spend six hours over two days at the supercharging station, only to discover his vehicle’s battery was still depleted.

“Nothing. No juice. Still on zero percent,” Beard reportedly said. “And this is like three hours being out here after being out here three hours yesterday.”

Another Tesla owner, Chalis Mizelle, had to leave her car at the station after it failed to charge. Mizelle described the situation as a catastrophe and had to ask a friend for a lift.

“This is crazy. It's a disaster. Seriously,” she said, as per Fox 32.

See Also: Amid Reports Of Cybertruck’s Struggles In Winter, Elon Musk Says ‘Tesla Is Excellent In Snow’

Mark Bilek from the Chicago Auto Trade Association noted that all EVs could face charging issues in extreme cold. He advised EV owners to precondition their batteries before attempting a fast charge. Fox 32’s inquiries about the issue are yet to receive a response from Tesla.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Tesla vehicles have struggled in cold conditions. In December 2022, a radio show host’s Model S failed to charge in freezing weather.

Tesla’s winter performance came under public scrutiny again in January when several videos surfaced showcasing the Cybertruck’s difficulties in snow. Despite this, Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, insisted that “Tesla is excellent in snow”.

Moreover, Tesla has always emphasized the resilience of its vehicles in extreme winter conditions. In November, Tesla’s Vice President of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy, assured the public that the company’s disk brakes are designed to withstand extreme winter corrosion.

However, the current situation in Chicago paints a different picture and raises concerns about EVs’ reliability and charging infrastructure in severe weather conditions.

Read Next: Tesla Earnings Around The Corner: As Stock Struggles, Analyst Highlights 3 Numbers That Matter

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Sudhanshu Singh

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.