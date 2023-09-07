Tesla Charger Positioned to Be Industry Standard; KARS Offers Exposure

FuHonda Motor Co. is the latest automaker to announce it will adopt Tesla’s charging technology.

Honda announced Thursday it will use Tesla’s fast-charging port for its EV models. The new charging port will be in effect in models available in North America starting in 2025.

Ford and GM, as well as other electric vehicle makers, have already adopted Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector.

The Combined Charging System (CCS) is used by the rest of the industry. Notably, Tesla’s connector and cord are much lighter and easier to handle than the Combined Charging System, Reuters reported.

Furthermore, Tesla is positioned to become the industry standard as more electric vehicle makers adopt Tesla’s NACS connector. This will be a huge competitive advantage in the space as 58% of new car sales and 31% of the global car fleet are projected to be electric by 2040.

While more and more automakers have entered the EV space, Tesla has remained the top EV seller.

How to Get ETF Exposure to Tesla

Investors looking to gain exposure to Tesla and other companies engaged in the production of electric vehicles and their components may consider the KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility ETF (KARS).

KARS top holding is Tesla, trailed by Aptix PLC (APTV), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (6752),Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (300750), and Nidec Corporation (6594). In total, the fund comprises 62 holdings as of September 6.

KARS is benchmarked to the Bloomberg Electric Vehicles Index. The index includes issuers engaged in the electric vehicle production, autonomous driving, shared mobility, lithium and/or copper production, lithium-ion/lead acid batteries, hydrogen fuel cell manufacturing, and electric infrastructure businesses.

The fund invests globally, holding companies based in China, the U.S., South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Germany, among others. The fund tilts toward large caps (67%). However, it does offer exposure to mid-cap (31%) and small-cap (2%) companies, according to ETF Database.

