Tesla challenger Nio says strategic talks with Guangzhou Automobile in early stage

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Tesla challenger Nio Inc NIO.N said on Wednesday it was exploring financing and strategic opportunities with Guangzhou Automobile Group 601238.SS, but the talks are in preliminary stage.

Earlier in the day, news website Sina Finance reported that Nio was in talks with Guangzhou to finance up to $1 billion, sending U.S.-listed shares of the electric-car maker up about 17% in heavy trading.

Nio said the New York Stock Exchange had contacted it after the unusual market activity in its American Depositary Shares.

