Tesla Chairman Robyn Denholm sells $35.34M of shares

Tesla (TSLA) Chairman of the Board Robyn Denholm disclosed last night the sale of 112,390 shares at an average price of $314.44, for total proceeds of $35.34M. Denholm continues to own 85,000 shares of Tesla.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TSLA:
- Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Chair Nets $35M through Stock Sale
- VOO ETF Update, 11/20/2024
- VOOG vs. SCHG: Which Is the Better Growth Stock ETF?
- How Trump’s Victory Accelerates the Bullish Case for Tesla’s (TSLA) AI Growth
- Morgan Stanley Weighs in on Tesla Stock as Federal Self-Driving Policy Heats Up
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.