Tesla Chairman Robyn Denholm sells $35.34M of shares

Tesla (TSLA) Chairman of the Board Robyn Denholm disclosed last night the sale of 112,390 shares at an average price of $314.44, for total proceeds of $35.34M. Denholm continues to own 85,000 shares of Tesla.

