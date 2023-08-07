Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn steps down, replaced by Vaibhav Taneja

Adds details in paragraphs 2,3

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O said on Monday that Zachary Kirkhorn stepped down as its chief financial officer and named Vaibhav Taneja as its new finance chief.

Taneja takes on the CFO role in addition to his role as chief accounting officer, the automaker said.

Kirkhorn, who stepped down from his role on Friday, will remain with Tesla through the end of the year.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; @HoodieOnVeshti on Twitter; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.