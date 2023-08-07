News & Insights

TSLA

Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn steps down, replaced by Vaibhav Taneja

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

August 07, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O said on Monday that Zachary Kirkhorn stepped down as its chief financial officer and named Vaibhav Taneja as its new finance chief.

Taneja takes on the CFO role in addition to his role as chief accounting officer, the automaker said.

Kirkhorn, who stepped down from his role on Friday, will remain with Tesla through the end of the year.

