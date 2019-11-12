Tesla CEO says will build Gigafactory 4 in 'Berlin Area'

Changes sourcing, adds details on Gigafactory

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric car maker is going to build a new vehicle factory, "Gigafactory 4", in the "Berlin Area".

Tesla had earlier said it will soon reveal the location of a European Gigafactory for production in 2021.

Musk, in an awards ceremony in Germany, said the factory will be near the new Berlin airport, adding it will also create an engineering and design center in the city.

In October, Reuters reported that the automaker is aiming to start production for its gigafactory in China amid uncertainties around orders, labor and suppliers.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

