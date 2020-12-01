US Markets
TSLA

Tesla CEO says he is open to friendly deal with rival carmaker

Contributor
Edward Taylor Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday said he was open to discussing a merger of his start-up electric carmaker with a rival.

FRANKFURT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday said he was open to discussing a merger of his start-up electric carmaker with a rival.

Speaking at an Axel Springer event in Berlin, Musk was asked whether he would consider buying a rival carmaker given that Tesla's market value of more than $500 billion would make it easy to launch a takeover bid.

"We are definitely not going to launch a hostile takeover. If somebody said it would be a good idea to merge with Tesla, we would have this conversation," he said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

((Edward.Taylor@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular