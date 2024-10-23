Tesla CEO Musk sees 2025 vehicle output growth of 20%-30%

Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TSLA:
- Tesla says cost of goods sold per vehicle ‘at lowest level ever’ at $35.1K
- Tesla says Q3 Powerwall deployments saw record high for 2nd consecutive quarter
- Tesla up 9% afterhours at $232.52 after Q3 earnings beat
- TSLA Earnings: Tesla Soars after EPS Tops Estimates
- Tesla sees slight growth in vehicle deliveries in 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.